Kim Kardashian’s umpteenth attempt to impose the most controversial trend

Kim Kardashian is going through one of her best moments, both personally and professionally. The businesswoman is very much in love with her partner Pete Davidson, whom she met when she presented the TV show Saturday night Liveand just launched her new Skkn beauty line.

To promote skin care products, the celebrity attended Jimmy Fallon’s program on Tuesday, where he did not hesitate to perform a live facial massage on the presenter to show how to correctly apply moisturizer.



Kim Kardashian look on the Jimmy Fallon show Instagram @fallontonight

How could it be otherwise, her styling also caught all eyes. The businesswoman, who recorded the program before cutting off her long, platinum blonde hair – she now wears a long measure-, donned a simple black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and super skinny pants. The most striking detail was that the tights had built-in boots.

A style signed by Balenciaga, a brand that has been the image for months, with which Kim once again insisted on making it fashionable. In recent months there have been several occasions in which the businesswoman has taken outfits similar with the aim of imposing this trend that not everyone likes.

It was in 2018 when Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, managed to make his Cruise 2018 collection go viral for his trouser-boots, an eccentric design that completely covered the leg, from the tips of the feet to the waist.



Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala last September JUSTIN LANE / EFE

Three years later, Kim started wearing this creation non-stop. At the Met gala held in September, she opted for an incognito look with these leggings that she combined with a long-sleeved top with a built-in train, a choice with which she made clear her preference for this striking piece that she also wore in Saturday night Live, with several models in pink, made of velvet and elastic fabric. Some looks that even inspired her little sister Kylie Jenner, who tried to join this trend.



Look of Kim Kardashian to present the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ Instagram @kimkardashian

After a few months without wearing tight pants with built-in shoes, at her sister Kourtney’s wedding in Italy, in May, she returned to recover the garment to combine it with a corset-type body in maroon. A style with which she did not leave indifferent.



Kim Kardashian Look at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Wedding Instagram @kimkardashian

A new attempt by Kardashian, considered an icon of style, to bring fashion, definitively, one of the most extravagant pieces of the moment.