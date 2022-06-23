Kim Kardashian’s leggings are Y2K

That everything returns to fashion is a lesson that we have already more than learned thanks to experience. It is undeniable that the fashion of the 90s and 00s has become an obsession that inspires current trends such as cargo pants, micro skirts and the denim craze, and returns even more disruptive in our everyday life. Just take a look at the numerous celebrity appearances, or the most recent outfits of the Kardashian sisters in Portofino where they reinterpreted some vintage Dolce & Gabbana looks. And on Tuesday, the elder sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showed her style in New York, sporting a white crop top paired with two-tone leggings with a perfect Y2K-style detail.

Summer 2022 pants: Kim Kardashian’s two-tone leggings are Y2K

Dressing vintage is definitely one of the trends of this spring summer 2022/2023 season. A new trend is increasingly evident in which people prefer to search the archive of a specific company and save a design from the past rather than wearing a new one. This happens above all with the collections of the 90s and early 00s, since it is these two decades that are defining the course of current trends. The latest example of a 2000s look is that of Kim Kardashian.

The Skims designer is about to launch a new skin care brand called Skkn by Kim, which is why she went to New York to promote it on the talk show. The Today Show. Kardashian, who currently sports a platinum blonde bob, tied a white crop top back t-shirt, all to put the spotlight on her red, white and blue nylon logo leggings. The patriotic trousers feature large stripes of each color, with “Balenciaga” written on one leg and “57Avenue Montaigne”, the address of the brand’s Parisian store, at the bottom of the other. The words “Spring Summer 2018” appear on the back of the leggings. The detail reminds us: it was the year 2001 and everyone had found their new favorite loungewear in a Juicy Couture tracksuit. Brand made famous by celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, its peculiarity was the writing “Juicy” made with rhinestones on the back of the velvet trousers. And now here it is, again, twenty years later one of the most flaunted trends of the time. Kim’s leggings are about five years old, but the American entrepreneur clearly wanted to show everyone the writing on the back. The reason? Maybe bring this old trend back to the fore. Although we all hope not.

