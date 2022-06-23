Kim Kardashian experiments with two risky styles in one day

Earlier that day, Kim had opted for some red, white and blue ankle boots, a white t-shirt and black sunglasses. In a look that highlighted her blonde and short hair to the fullest.

It is clear that to the founder of Skims she loves to combine her clothes in a style that ranges from haute couture to the most fanciful ideas. Let’s remember that she recently confessed that she “difficulty adopting a casual style.” However, we believe that in his skintight setsshe finds a kind of protective shield that always makes her look elegant.

So your solution seems to always be to opt for a catsuit solid color for a polished, action-ready look. These almost always go hand in hand with high boots or platform heels with triangle tip.

How to achieve the Kim Kardashian superhero look:

The best thing will be to enter fully with a look in black. start with a halter neck bodysuit, a ankle high boots or knees and one fluffy bag in patent leather.

Balenciaga – Jumpsuit. Photo: Courtesy. Balenciaga – Knife Boots. Photo: Courtesy.

Balenciaga – Le Cagole boots. Photo: Courtesy. Balenciaga – Le Cagole Bag. Photo: Courtesy.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.