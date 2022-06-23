Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have launched their skincare lines and the followers have already chosen

Nine references studied by her in person and in which there is everything she has learned over the years from the best make-up artists and dermatologists with whom she has worked. Kim Kardashian after having announced it through various posts in recent days, it officially launched on 21 June on the square its first skincare line and a new brand, SKKN by Kim, which marks the return of the influencer entrepreneur in the beauty world after a stop that began in July 2021. The W of West (surname of the now ex-husband Kanye) has disappeared from the entrepreneurial activity and the file, the reality star, has been archived she is ready to take back the beauty scene too.

“I am thrilled to finally introduce you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating ritual for skin care based on nine products that I personally developed from start to finish “, wrote Kardashian via Instagram, who has always suffered from psoriasis and, for this reason, has a particular care for skin, choosing for her products clean formulas and really suitable for everyone. The line includes a facial cleanser, an exfoliating tonic with both acid and enzymatic action, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, illuminating drops, a night oil, a moisturizer, an exfoliant and an eye contour. Each product is priced between $ 43 and $ 95, and the entire collection costs $ 575. Clean, cruelty-free, vegan and carefully formulated without gluten, sulphates, phenoxyethanol, BHT and PEG, each product has an ecological and design pack at the same time: essential lines and neutral colors designed by her to be displayed in your own toilet as furniture items.

But SKKN by Kim Kardashian immediately had a strong competitor in the skin care industry. Hailey Bieber just last week launched its first skincare line called Rhodefrom her middle name that the model herself on social media defines “a line of essential skin care products with formulas designed to nourish the skin barrier and instantly give the sensation of dewy and fresh skin, instantly improved in appearance”.