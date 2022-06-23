Kim Kardashian adds fashionable cargo pants to her repertoire

kim kardashian you can get away with wearing just about any look. Whether it’s a figure-hugging Thierry Mugler number literally dripping with jewels like the one she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, or that trio of hot pink Balenciaga moments she made her Saturday Night debut in Live as presenter. If anything has shown reality show star the kardashians again and again that his style is extremely versatile. Her latest outfit is proof of this, as she went from two completely different looks in one day –we saw her as Catwoman and then with a Bikercore outfit– to a third, more casual look with which she once again brought back a striking and beloved piece. other trendsetters like her: cargo pants.

Kim Kardashian and the best looks of her vintage collection

Kim Kardashian adds cargo pants to her fashion repertoire

Cargo pants are once again part of Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe. Gotham/Getty Images

Photographed outside The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon studios in New York with her sons Saint and Psalm, the 41-year-old businesswoman He was seen with a casual look that made his cargo pants the center of attention. The ensemble included black military-inspired high-waisted pants from Vetements, a black cropped t-shirt from Skims, a black baseball cap, and slate gray Adidas Yeezy 450 sneakers. Kim accessorized the outfit with cat-eye sunglasses and a black leather bag, both from her favorite brand, Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian, a confessed fan of cargo pants