Khloé Kardashian: why is it said that the implants were removed? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

His new image has surprised his fans and seems to say goodbye to the “BBL” look.

Although it seems that not very recently the look most imitated on the Internet, and even requested in consultations with plastic surgeons, was the figure of kim kardashianimitating an hourglass, modeling her statuesque figure and enormous derriereeverything indicates that in 2022 the trend of butt implants seems to be on the way out.

In recent months, an image went viral where the reality TV star sported a much more natural rearguard and without the lifting effect of the style operation Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)the operation of implants and lifting of bubbles that for a long time were presumed to look not only kimbut also her sisters Kylie and Khloe.

It is this last Kardashian sister who has caused a stir, and in recent weeks she has been seen not only quite thin but also sporting a much smaller butt than before, so now it is speculated that the influencer removed the implants from pump that was once operated.

While in the early seasons of the show keeping up with the kardashians, Khloé looked totally different, sporting a curvaceous body and dark hair, over the years the socialite has been vocal about her attempts to lose weight, improve her health and change her image. Despite completely changing her lifestyle, and becoming quite a girl fitnessThe reality is that she had never been seen as thin as in recent days.

About this change of image, the Kardshian has remained silent, sharing only postcards of her travels on social networks and even images of the red carpet of the recent premiere of her series on Hulu, The Kardashians. In social networks, the followers of the controversial family have noticed the change in Khloé, assuring that it looks more than unrecognizable a couple of months ago.

It is worth mentioning that the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan not only looks incredible but also strong rumors suggest that she has already found a new love. According to the People report, Khloé would be launching a romance with a man who is dedicated to investments and was introduced to her through her older sister, Kim.

After her disastrous love story with Tristan Thompson, father of her daughter True, who repeatedly publicly cheated on Khloé, the Kardashian seems to be overcoming the bad drink and recovering from heartbreak, and sources close to the family assure that the socialite and the mysterious man have a relationship that is still going through the early stages, however she is very excited.