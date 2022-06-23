Kevin Feige talks about the future of Chris Hemsworth in the MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, and since his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Chris Hemsworth returns to the MCU next month with Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder saga, which takes up the story of the son of Odin from the events of Endgame. In this new adventure, Thor faces an identity crisis that leads him on a journey to discover himself, but along the way he meets Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), a villain who poses a great threat. . In addition, the film features the return of Natalie Portman as the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster, ex-girlfriend of Thor, who is now the new bearer of Mjölnir.

Just a couple of weeks after the premiere of Love and Thunder, fans are wondering what will become of Thor after the film, as the trailers have thrown up fragments of a plot that undoubtedly paints an ambiguous future for the character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed the issue in a recent interview with TotalFilm, revealing that he “would be excited” to see Hemsworth return as the beloved God of Thunder in future projects:

I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a great acting talent, I would be excited to see how this complex character continues to evolve.

Hemsworth himself assured that he is willing to play the character again, as long as it is approached from fresh angles to avoid stagnation and promote development. His words were the following:

Every time, if the opportunity arises and presents itself, I’m open to any creative exploration that may occur, thanks to different writers and directors, etc. But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different from the previous one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it gets too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, not this… I think I’ve…’ I’d like to get out before people tell me to. exit.

In a past Q&A session with Wired, Hemsworth discussed the possibility of Love and Thunder being his last MCU movie, addressing the fact that he’s brought the character to life for over a decade. The actor said the following:

well the last one [película de Marvel] filmed was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know. It was a wild, fun and crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. I’ve played that character for ten or eleven years, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this one was no exception. I felt very fresh. and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. It was, in Taika’s words, I think a wild, crazy romantic comedy set in space.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder below:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

