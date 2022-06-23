Kendall Jenner says goodbye! to Devin Booker after 2 years of dating

Kendall Jenner discovered that his interests were separated from those of Devin Booker and, after two years of relationship, they ended their story. According to reports from the American press, the model and the basketball player did talk about their future plans, but they realized that they were not on the same page.

(AFP and AP)

Devin Booker is a famous basketball player who plays for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and loves his Mexican roots. He is the son of former basketball player Melvin Booker and cosmetologist Verónica Gutiérrez, a Mexican-American-Puerto Rican, born in Michigan.

Although they had a great time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s surprising wedding, E! Entertainment confirmed that upon their return to Los Angeles they noticed that they were not meant for each other.

“Once they got back, they started to feel like they were out of alignment and realized they had very different lifestyles.”

Kendall Jenner is one of the best-paid models of the moment and has a fortune estimated at 45 million dollars, according to Forbes reports, and she ventured as a businesswoman by launching her “818” tequila brand.

Although the courtship is over, so far they are still on social networks and there are those who assure that this couple will resume their romance.

Kendall Jenner26 years old, and Devin Booker25, began dating in 2020 but it was not until February 14, the day that Valentine’s Day is celebrated, when they made it official with a photo of both embracing.