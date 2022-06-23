Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker would break up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up, according to some American newspapers. The two would have had a period of crisis, but there has not yet been any comment from either of them.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kendall Jenner would be single. The model and the player from the NBA Devin Booker they broke up and according to reports from some sources their relationship had already faltered for some time.

The rumors about the breakup

According to an anonymous source close to the couple, the bond between the model and the athlete has been in crisis for some time and, in fact, even in recent days the two have argued and have been away for more than a week. The difficult moment would come after two years of relationship, in which the couple tried to maintain their privacy as much as possible, while sporadically posting some shots together on their respective social profiles. No comments have arrived at the moment regarding the rumors of rupture from any of the directly involved.

The love story between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker met two years ago, but at the beginning they were just friends, then at the end of 2020 the two were spotted together during a trip to Arizona and from that moment it can be said that their story began. ‘love. The official relationship came on Valentine’s Day, when the two published a shot in which they showed they were quite close, since then they have shared shots of each other with some frequency, until they celebrate their first anniversary in June 2021. Everything seemed to go smoothly, the couple had also been seen at the wedding of Kendall’s older sister, or Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and at the time there were no signs of abating and in fact in the period of this relationship the two tried to meet each other respecting their commitments and, in fact, the model reached him several times in Phoenix, where he was with his team, while he finished the championship and spent some time with her in Los Angeles. But something must have gone wrong.