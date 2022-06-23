Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker end their relationship

Photo credit: Kendall Jenner – Instagram

Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have ended their relationship, which has lasted two years. They themselves have not issued a statement or anything similar, but as a close source has confirmed to the E! News medium, the already ex-partner has been separated for a few days. “Kendall and Devin went through a rough patch recently and have been apart for about a week and a half,” she recounted.

The news has amazed the fans, because they did not expect that – having recently been in Italy, at her older sister Kourtney’s wedding – an imminent breakup was coming, but the source consulted by the aforementioned medium continues: “Once they returned , they began to feel that they were not aligned and realized that they had very different lifestyles.”

And apparently, Kendall is the one who wanted time and space, although it may not be a permanent break, since “they have been in contact since then and care about each other. They both hope that everything will be fine but, For now, they will be far away from each other.”

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian – Getty Images

The model and the athlete were linked in mid-2020, when they were seen outside, on a trip, but they themselves did not make their official romance until June of that year. In any case, it was not until February 2021 that they uploaded their first photo together on Instagram (and we already know that this is a big step for ‘celebrity couples’).

Well, as good fans of the manual, we will continue to be attentive to see how everything develops, but hey, for now we can invite Kendall to our recent singles club, which Shakira is also in. Not so bad.