Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker end their relationship after two years

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker after two years together, have decided to end their romance, so reported ET A source close to the couple mentioned to the media that the model and the basketball player They are on different paths and recently “they’ve had discussions about their future, but they’re not on the same page.”

During the time that their romance lasted, Kendall and Booker were known for keeping their relationship as private as possible. On a few occasions they were seen together, although she, whenever she could, supported him in his basketball games and hardly A month ago they were seen together at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, in Italy.

So far, neither of them has spoken on social networks about it.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

They started their romance in April 2020

Photo: Archive

Last January, a source close to them assured the same medium that the couple was very much in love.

“They get along so well and have fallen so much in love with each other. It sure is serious.”the informant mentioned.

Kendall and Booker were together at Kravis’s wedding

Photo: Instagram Archive

“They love being able to really be themselves with each other. Kendall’s family loves Devin and thinks he is very talented. They think he’s just the kind of person Kendall needs. He’s athletic, sweet, funny and still a gentleman.Or,” he added.

Kendall and Devin They began their romance in April 2020, in the midst of the start of the pandemic. About some months ago, Chris Jennerthe mother of the 26-year-old businesswoman, in different interventions He has said that he wants his daughter to become a mothersince she is the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who has not had children until now.

