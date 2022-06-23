Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up after two years
The model and the NBA basketball player were spotted together in Italy for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian but since then it seems they have taken a pause for reflection that does not seem to have an end
Following the trip to Italy with destination Portofino for the wedding of his sister Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker, it seems that Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker, NBA star, said goodbye after two years of love. The American media reports of one separation occurred between the two from more than two weeks. The relationship started in the summer of 2020.
Kendall Jenner and the sportsman in pause for reflection
There are still no official statements on the breakup between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker but the insiders have confirmed to several newspapers, including Page Six and Us Weekly, that the two have split and that at this moment they are. took some time to reflect on their history.
At the same time, the Phoenix Suns basketball player was seen in Scottsdale, Arizona during an outing where he would behaved as single.
What initially seemed to be a pause for reflection could therefore be an effective separation for the last single daughter of Kris Jenner who has always managed her private life with a certain reserve, unlike the more well-known sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Booker, with whom things had become more serious since the fall of 2021, had entered the good graces of the model’s family and had also obtained the approval of Kris Jenner, the matriarch and manager of the most famous family of star TV and strips.
Pressure from Mom Kris Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split could increase the tension for the supermodel who, in recent seasons, has made no secret even in front of the cameras of the reality shows Keeping Up With the Kardashian and The Kardashians, by be pressured from his family about his love affair. Specifically, Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter complains of constant reminders by Kris Jenner to do soon his first childfollowing the example of her sisters, many already with more than one child.
Kendall Jenner has repeatedly stated that she is not sure she feels ready for motherhood, which is probably linked to not having found a stable partner in her life but also to her career in fashion. In addition to her activity as an entrepreneur, Jenner has for many years been the leading face of international fashion weeks as well as of many prestigious advertising campaigns of the major brands in the sector.