Keanu Reeves Enters NFTs With The Futureverse Foundation

The actor Keanu Reeves wants to get back into his own Matrix since with his partner Alexandra Grant, they created The Futureverse Foundation, an association to finance creators of NFT.

As a report by The Hollywood Reporter indicates, “in particular, The Futureverse Foundation is betting that non-fungible tokens, or NFTs (unique digital objects secured by blockchain technology), may be more than just speculative instruments, that they may have a genuine artistic value. The Futureverse Foundation is committed to funding artists who will create powerful works to transform into these crypto assets, proving that fine art has a home in the next iteration of the Internet, often called Web 3.0.”

Created in collaboration with Non-Fungible Labs and Fluf World, a New Zealand-based NFT company, The Futureverse Foundation plans to “make the metaverse accessible to more people, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds,” says Grant. “This is the beginning, it’s a nascent time for a technological change where some people understand that they’re already in the metaverse, and some people don’t know what an NFT is.”

“I am honored to join the efforts of Non-Fungible Labs in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and opportunity of the Futureverse Foundation, in support of artists and creators globally,” Reeves said in a statement.

