Juventus, Neymar proposes himself? The reasons for declining the offer

The last one ‘bomb’ – so they are called in jargon – speaks of the possible landing of Neymar Jr in Serie A. In fact, according to what the Catalan newspaper reports Sportthe Brazilian would have proposed to the Juventuswhich reflects on the actual possibilities of putting him under contract.

There is even talk of an explicit request for Massimiliano Allegriwhich would have asked the company personally to buy the exterior that has now become a luxury surplus to the Paris Saint-Germain. To confirm this last hypothesis, Nasser Al-Khelaifi thought about it in person who, in the interview released for The Gazzetta dello Sportexpressed some dissatisfaction with some players of the squad who “they would have taken advantage of it” and from which “expects much more”. Obviously the sheikh does not mention names, but stating that “there will be several sales” in fact, it leaves a glimmer of hope open in the hearts of Juventus fans.

First of all, keep in mind that Neymar perceives 48 million euros per year – a figure that goes well beyond the availability of Juventus (and any other Italian club). Given the precedents, the former Barcelona does not seem the kind of footballer willing to halve his salary (which would be prohibitive too) in order to wear a new shirt. I will not be a luminary of the economy, but on balance a hypothetical purchase of him would be a financial suicide for the Juventus club.

On a technical and tactical level, nothing can be said: someone like Neymar would suit everyone and would allow us to raise the bar a lot. However, on a purely strategic level, if Juventus decided – absurdly – to bring him under the Mole, it would a contradictory action compared to the policy adopted in the last period, which sees the purchase of young players (even paying them substantially) to be able to then gradually increase and increase the level of the squad.