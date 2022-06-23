Justin Bieber and the paralysis that “is already improving”

Justin Bieber is not willing to give up: less than two weeks after the announcement of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, from the pages of People tells of the very strong bond with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The 25-year-old model had suffered a stroke a few months ago but she managed to overcome the delicate moment thanks to her husband’s closeness. And now she is she is the rock he leans on to move forward. She also confirmed this during the broadcast Live with Kellyexplaining that “their marriage is “stronger than ever“. The model is currently traveling between Los Angeles and New York, but she continues to have her husband’s support.

The 28-year-old pop star has postponed three dates of Justice tour, as he explained on Instagram, but due to this rare neurological disorder he has already faced partial facial paralysis. Justin Bieber defines this period as a “horrible storm”, yet the condition is already improving. Dr. Scott Stephan, director of the facial plastic surgery and tissue reconstruction program, explained that many patients see significant changes after a few weeks of antiviral and steroid therapy. The estimated time to consider the first improvements is around the first three months.

«This was a very difficult period – explains a source – but there is nothing he can do to speed up the recovery so he tries to be content with being patient. He just has to keep taking his medicines, rest and eat healthy foods. ” Her 244 million followers on Instagram are clearly in turmoil but the magazine’s cover helped shed light on the pop star’s health condition by better explaining the disease, which affects five out of 100,000 people every year.

Hailey and Justin met in 2009 when she was 12 and he was 15, behind the scenes of the Today show where her father, Stephen Baldwin, was supposed to appear that day. They also dated in 2015 but then drifted apart and found each other in 2018.

Bieber himself told the magazine GQ last year: “I understood that this is my vocation, to marry and have children, in short, the whole package.” And the fans, of course, wish both of them a long life together for these projects to come true.

