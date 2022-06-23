Johnny Depp’s ‘Scissorhands’ Shoots Up At Auction After Amber Heard Trial

By TVN Noticias Newsroom 06/22/2022 – 12:01 PM



The image of Jhonny Depp seems to have risen from the ashes after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now the value of his movie props is skyrocketing in the wake of his victory at trial, including his famous scissorhands.

This has happened in a recent auction organized with objects from the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands”. The handcrafted metal blades for one of the protagonist’s hands just sold for $81,250. An amount that doubles the maximum price with which it was valued.

At the time of the sale announcement, when Johnny and Amber Heard were on trial, ‘Scissorhands’ was projected to sell for between $30,000 and $50,000.

It is the right hand that Johnny Depp used in the filming of the film and that was created on a rubber, resin and leather glove. Several models were created and this one in particular was used during the scene in which Eduardo Scissorhands shapes an ice figure.

It was created by the Stan Winston studio, one of the best of its kind, by an artist, creative and special effects supervisor who passed away in June 2008 at the age of 62. He won four Oscars for his work on Aliens, two Terminator movies and Jurassic Park.

This hand of Eduardo Scissorhands is not the only object related to the saga that is for sale. On the Prop Store Auctions website you can bid on two sketches inspired by the film. One of them is a conceptual art drawing inspired by the protagonist of the film. It features a mannequin-like figure with scissor hands and chest straps with circular buckles.

On the other hand, the website TMZ revealed that Johnny’s motorcycle from ‘Cry Baby’ will also be auctioned soon and the initial offer for that motorcycle is $250,000.