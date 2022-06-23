Johnny Depp’s rock group announces a tour of Germany and Luxembourg in 2023

Los Angeles (USA), Jun 22 (EFE).- The rock group Hollywood Vampires, of which actor Johnny Depp is a member, announced this Wednesday that they will tour five dates in Germany and one in Luxembourg during the summer of 2023.

The band posted the poster for this series of concerts on their social networks to inform their fans that the Hollwyood Vampires “are back” on stage after canceling a tour in March due to the pandemic.

On this occasion, they will visit the German cities of Oberhausen (June 20), Munich (June 24), Hamburg (June 27), Berlin (June 28) and Mainz (June 30). In addition, they will give a single concert in Luxembourg on June 21, 2023.

Fans of the group will be able to purchase tickets for these concerts starting next Monday on the band’s official website.

Likewise, from Hollywood Vampires they asked their followers to “stay tuned” before the confirmation of new dates in other cities outside of Germany.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will continue playing as a guest for other artists such as British rocker Jeff Beck, whom he accompanied last month on a tour of the United Kingdom just as the jury deliberated in the controversial libel trial against his ex-partner, Ambear Heard, in a court in the town of Fairfax (Virginia, United States).

Depp plans to join Beck again for the concerts that he has scheduled on his tour of Europe, which ends on July 25.

The Hollywood Vampires band was created in 2015 by Alice Cooper, vocalist and guitarist; Joe Perry, guitarist; and Johnny Depp himself, in charge of keyboards, guitar and backing vocals.

His first album was titled with the same name and featured collaborations with artists such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Joe Walsh.

(c) EFE Agency