Johnny Depp surprises with a new look at the Blues Festival in Finland ATMP | shows

After spending several months between courts for the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp decided to make a radical change of look with which he surprised all his fans during the Blues Festival in Helsinki, Finland, in which he participated with his friend Jeff Beck.

