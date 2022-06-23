Johnny Depp surprises with a new look at the Blues Festival in Finland ATMP | shows

After spending several months between courts for the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp decided to make a radical change of look with which he surprised all his fans during the Blues Festival in Helsinki, Finland, in which he participated with his friend Jeff Beck.

The interpreter of Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” wore a much more youthful style, since he shaved off the traditional mustache and chin that had characterized him in recent years, in addition to having loose hair and more casual clothes than suits with which he was seen participating during the hearings against his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp greeted his fans upon arrival in Helsinki. Photo: Twitter

The actor showed his facet as a singer. Photo: Twitter

Let’s remember that the judges who saw the case decided that Amber Heard made defamation against her person, for which she must pay 15 million dollars, of which 10 are for compensation and another 5 for the expenses incurred in the trial. However, Depp must also pay 2 million to her ex-partner for damages.

What are the main films in which Johnny Depp participated?

Johnny Depp he has made a large number of films in his career; however, the roles that immortalized him were those of Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Willy Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, the Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland” and recently Gellert Grindelwald in the saga of “Fantastic Animals”, although in the latter he lost the role for the most recent installment due to his accusation of domestic violence and rape.