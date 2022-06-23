Johnny Depp reappears with a new look after trial against Amber Heard | Lifestyle

Karen Garcia

The actor surprised his fans with a very different look and looks younger.

After what Johnny Depp won the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the actor was absent, but it is now that reappeared with a new look, which is giving a lot to talk about.

It was recently that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was seen on the streets of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, wearing a different look than what his fans are used to.

It seems that the celebrity got tired of wearing so many formal suits, so now they saw him wearing shirts and jeans. In addition, the actor attended a concert with a new style without a mustache, so he also looks younger.

It was at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland that Depp also appeared wearing a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a black vest, hat, sunglasses, and among his accessories were his multiple necklaces and bracelets.

Johnny Depp to debut musical collaboration

And it is that Johnny Depp will release a musical collaboration with Beck, with whom he began working on an album in 2019. The album will be released on July 15, which will have 13 songs.

For his part, his acting career is still on hold, although it is said that he could resume his iconic role as Jack Sparrow in the Disney movie. It was also confirmed that he will also appear in a documentary series titled Boston George that will be out on July 22.