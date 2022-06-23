Johnny Depp reappeared in public with a totally renewed look | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

After having prevailed in his trial for defamation that he faced against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the actor Johnny Depp he had remained out of the public eye; However, he reappeared this weekend and stole everyone’s gaze with his new look after a makeover.

And it is that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” reappeared with his friend Jeff Beck in a concert that both offered at the Helsinki Blues Festival, in Finland. Although his presence caught everyone’s attention, it was his change of look that drew attention.

Johnny Depp took the stage with bleached hair, a relaxed look and his sunglasses. However, the most outstanding detail was that he shaved off his beard and mustache that had characterized him for years.

This new style of the actor has generated divided comments among his fans, as some celebrate that he renewed his image, but others did not take it so well that he said goodbye to something that was already part of his style.

As you remember, the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who clashed in a media scandal after he accused his ex-partner of defamation, came to an end last Wednesday, June 1.

The seven members of the jury concluded that the actress defamed her ex-husband and must compensate him with 15 million dollars. Of these, 10 million will be for compensatory damages and another 5 for punitive damages at trial. While the actress will receive from Johnny Depp 2 million dollars.