“Johnny Depp has once again changed the rules of the game with this trial, only he could do it”

The actor, director and painter Jordi Mollà, who returns to Spain with the exhibition The art of transcending inspired by the Osborne Bull, has defended his friend Johnny Depp after the media trial with his ex-partner Amber Heard, remembering that “only he could change the rules of the game again as he has done”.

“I have not seen anything of the trial because I love him and I have seen everything he has suffered these years. Nobody has been able to find him, neither me nor his friends, because he had disappeared for the whole world“, he pointed out in an interview with Europe Press the also director, who maintains a friendly relationship with Depp since they worked together in 2001 on the film Blow.

“He’s a brilliant guy who has proven once again with this universal judgment that is capable of changing the rules of the game“, added Mollà. The actor has lived in Miami for several years and maintains contact with various members of his generation, such as Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz -with whom he coincided in the filming of the film Ham Ham-.

Jordi Mollà in his exhibition ‘The art of transcending’. EFE

“We maintain contact, but little. we get along and I feel a lot of respect and admiration not only for his professional facet, but also for his family: how they are together, with their children, forming that company that does not break”, he celebrated.

‘The art of transcending’

Precisely, in The art of transcending, Mollà has returned to work with the Osborne Bull -on a reduced scale-, which is an approach to his debut on the big screen with the film by Bigas Luna.

“It seems incredible to me, since the year 91, if we remove a report that I did around 2013, I had never been near this monument before and it means a lot to me“, he explained, to later admit that he has not seen his role again in Ham Hamwhere the Osborne bull occupied an iconic moment.

“I no longer see what I do in my movies, what is done is done and why am I going to look at it. Yes, it is true that I saw fragments in passing and hearing my own voice as a young man… it gave me the feeling that the film had aged a bit, look at the cars that come out, which are very treacherous for these things”, he commented with humor.

‘The art of transcending’, an exhibition by Jordi Mollà. EFE

Mollà has not worked on a Spanish film since 2017 and acknowledges being open to projects. “Of course I want to work as an actorbut sometimes things come and I say to change this and this and in the end it doesn’t come out”, he affirmed.

Nominated on several occasions for the Goya, but never awarded, he assures that it is something that does not take away his sleep. “I’m not in that maelstrom of having the windows full of awardslike Nadal or Jordan: they are athletes and it makes sense, I don’t make movies to win prizes,” he asserted.

In The art of transcending -in the Gärna Art gallery in Madrid- more than thirty silhouettes of the Osborne Bull are exhibited on a small scale, with the same original sheet metal, intervened by Mollà. In total there are 65 pieces to commemorate the first billboard in Spain of this iconic bull, through a project promoted by the Osborne Bull Foundation.

The actor explained that He has “little relationship” with the bulls: “I’ve been three times in my life and I won’t be back”. But he does understand “the solazo that hits” for art. “As a symbol it is an animalistic one: a small man dressed in lights in front of a 900-kilo beast. As a concept, it works,” concluded the author of some pieces inspired by works by Basquiat, Picasso or Tàpies.