Johnny Depp case would affect Petito family lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents

The Judge Hunter Carrollwho wears the civil lawsuit of the parents of the American influencer Gabby Petito, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, will decide if the young man’s family goes to trial so he recalled the verdict for defamation in the media case of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard.

In Virginia, the jury ordered the actress from Aquaman pay damages to your ex-husband more than 10 million dollarsin addition to the fact that she was also defamed by the lawyer of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanso that will receive 2 million.

Given this, in his interrogation in Florida, Carroll asked if the statements made in a statement by the lawyer for the Laundrie family, Steve Bertolino, had been on his behalf because, in the end, Depp was found responsible for what was expressed by Adam Waldman.

What is the lawsuit related to Johnny Depp?

In their accusations, Petito’s parents claim that they were deceived by Laundrie’s parents, who allegedly they already knew that Gabby was dead so they took legal advice, covered up their son and helped him flee.

According to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, the Laundrie family is civilly responsible for the statements “that they authorized and that Bertolino did on their behalf. This is a basic principle of relationships under the law,” he told foxnews. Likewise, he considered that in a defamation case he could ask for the privilege of the Fifth Amendment.

“You can’t do that in a criminal case, that’s a reversible error, the deadly sin.” It will be necessary to wait for the judge’s decision on the dismissal because, in case of taking it to trial, he will be able to request explanations to Brian’s parents about the moment they found out about the travel blogger’s death.