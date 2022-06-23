Johnny Depp announces European tour with Hollywood Vampires in 2023 – El Financiero

Johnny Depp He doesn’t want to know anything about the media trial for defamation that he faced with Amber Heard where the verdict favored him with more than 10 million dollars in damages so, pending what happens with his acting career, he focuses on music thanks to a six date tour in 2023 with Hollywood Vampires.

A few weeks ago, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean was not present in court on the decisive day after taking the stage with guitarist Jeff Beck in the UK, after which they announced the arrival of 18a new joint album whose release is scheduled for July 15.

Depp’s tour with Hollywood Vampires

Through its social networks, the group also made up of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen announced the six dates of its tour in Europe in the summer of 2023, which begin on June 20 at the Rudolf-Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germanyto continue through Luxembourg, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Mainz.

“Hollywood Vampires is back. We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg in the summer of 2023. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. Stay tuned for more to come”, they assured next to the official poster.

The band, which canceled shows in March over concerns about traveling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, debuted in 2015 to pay tribute to the rock exponents of the seventies. His most recent album is called rise (2019).

Johnny Depp’s album with Jeff Beck

American film actress Lamarr was honored by Depp at the first single from 18‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’, which together with ‘Sad Motherf—-in’ Parade’ are the two original pieces provided by Heard’s ex-partner.

To these topics will be added some covers to classic songs by bands like The Beach Boys, The Velvet Underground, Marvin Gaye and Janis Ian.