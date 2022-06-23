JLo moves in networks with a tender message to Ben Affleck; so he thanked her for taking care of his children

What a surprise that the fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckafter the singer used her influence on the networks to send him a tender and romantic message with which he once again confirmed that he is in the best moment of his commitment to the actor, who has not only won the heart of the famous 52-year-old, but also of the twins he has with Marc Anthony.

Through his official Instagram account, JLo conquered the net by showing that Ben Affleck is the great love of her life and who has also been concerned about the well-being of Emme and Maximilian, the twins that the actress had with her ex-husband. And everything seems to indicate that teenagers, 14 years old, receive their mother’s fiancé with the same affection.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFather’s Day my love,” JLo wrote to accompany a video with many private family moments.

JLo showed off her love in networks. (Photo: Capture)

In the video of a few seconds, the fiancees are seen driving while the protagonist of “Marry Me” records the moment, as well as other of her couple photos in which they look more in love than ever. Of course, on the occasion of last Father’s Day, the clip includes a tender family hug and a blue balloon as part of the celebration of such an important date. Although the publication occurred last Sunday, fans have not stopped talking about the incredible detail.

It should be remembered that Ben Affleck has not only become one more father for JLo’s children, since he has three more fruit of his ex-marriage with Jennifer Garner. So the famous one also shared a reflection on the role of dads in people’s lives and through her site “On the JLo”, she sent her subscribers another message dedicated to her fiancé she.

“Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about being a father and I think it’s really about being there and caring, effort and time, but above all, love and example,” he said.

In the moving message from JLo, It also shows the close relationship that Ben Affleck has with his twins: “I have had a front row seat to see how you are a father for more than a year and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless father. And not only with your own children, but also without obligation to mine”.

JLo has two children with Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck has three with Jennifer Garner. (Photo: Capture)

“You show up and put them first every time. You are caring and committed in every moment that they are with you and honestly it is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. We appreciate you and love you beyond of all measures”, is read in another fragment of the text.

She also added that over the years and after becoming a mother “I have learned more about myself and about others, I see the importance and depth of a great father in one’s life and how his absence can cause deep wounds.” forever”.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, JLo He also took the opportunity to remember the most important man in his life: his father, to whom he also dedicated an Instagram post in which the passing of the years of both is observed, since the interpreter of “On the Floor” boasted some of his moments favorites from when his fame was about to catch on.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!” the post reads.

KEEP READING

Alex Rodríguez has already surpassed Jennifer López; that’s how happy he looks with his new girlfriend

With neutral pronouns, JLO introduces Emme on stage at an important gala | VIDEO

From the water: Marc Anthony’s ex raises the temperature in a swimsuit