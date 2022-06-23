Jennifer Lopez’s pajamas, which is the trending topic these days in the world of fashion. What’s so special about it?

Jennifer Lopez actress, singer-songwriter, dancer and producer, has recently become home news of the criticism she received for her expensive pajamas. The American designer and businesswoman has sold more than 50 million records in the world, 20.8 of them in the United States alone, and she accumulates a total of 3,500 million dollars in world box office with all her films. Recently JLo has resumed her relationship with the actor Ben Affleck and they seem to be very serious about something that has excited the fans of both, because since they are together they look radiant.

In 2011, Jennifer Lopez She was chosen by “People” magazine as the most beautiful woman in the world, the following year she was named the most powerful celebrity on the planet according to “Forbes” magazine. She is also considered one of the most important artists of the millennium by different media and magazines dedicated to criticism. Without a doubt, the star has an indisputable style and fashion sense, although Ben Affleck’s fiancée may have exaggerated with her Pijama.

It’s all because Jennifer Lopez boarded a private plane in style on Sunday with a Pijama priced at over $1,500 dollars. The Pijama silk hummingbird print from “Nahmias” was highly criticized due to its high value for being just that, a Pijama.

This is the second time in recent months that we have seen Jennifer Lopez52 years old, use pajamas as street clothes; In May, she was seen in Los Angeles wearing a white “Dôen” nightgown as a dress. while the fiancée of Ben Affleck sported expensive designer accessories with her Pijama high-end, the “Ain’t It Funny” singer paired the look with a pair of sunglasses from Australian brand “Quay.”

Image: Page Six

The sunglasses are part of the brand’s “Love Island” collaboration with the couple from Ben Affleck and feature gold link detailing on the sides. Also Jennifer Lopez she also made sure to show off her hot pink $2,800 Valentino “One Stud” crossbody bag to the camera as she walked up the stairs in Pijama towards the glamorous plane.