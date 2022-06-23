Jennifer Lopez thanks Ben Affleck for being a great father to her children

In honor of Father’s Day, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her fiancé in not one, but two poignant posts. To kick things off, Lopez (or whoever she hires to edit her Instagram videos) put together a slideshow of photos and videos featuring Ben Affleck set to audio from a previous interview about their rekindled romance: “This is the best time of my life where I’ve loved my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone I love deeply. and that he’s as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. And I feel incredibly blessed,” she says. JLo in the sweet slideshow, which can be viewed here.

The Instagram post bears the following caption: “Happy Father’s Day to the most loving, caring, consistent and selfless dad of all time.” Affleck He has three children from his previous marriage to the actress. Jennifer Garnerwhile the singer has two 14-year-old twins, Max and Emmewith her ex-husband Mark Anthony.

On the JLo

In the meantime, your newsletter subscribers “On the JLo” received an adorably candid video of Ben Affleck teaming up with Emme to convince the star of the medium time I bought a Devon Rex cat. Spoiler alert: they were successful.

“Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about being a father and I think it’s really about being there and caring, effort and time, but above all, love and example,” he wrote. Jennifer Lopez in your newsletter. “As I’ve grown and become a mother and learned more about myself and othersI see the importance and depth of a great father in one’s life and how his absence can cause deep wounds for life…”.