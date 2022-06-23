Jennifer Lopez surprised Ben Affleck on the recording set and this was their romantic encounter

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now one of the most solid and in love couples in the entertainment world, This was demonstrated this Thursday when the singer surprised her fiancé on the recording set where he is filming his next movie. The images of the warm meeting began to spread quickly, since they were observed very caramelized, at the moment that would be the happiest of their love life. And it is not for less, because as a teenage romance, JLo was planted in the place just to give him a tender kiss.

Affleck had a very busy day, in the middle of filming the film he will do with Matt Damon, so his girlfriend He wanted to take advantage of a free space in his agenda to give him a romantic surprise to her future husband. The photographs of that moment were published by the portal Daily Mailbut now they are all over the internet because of how perfect their romance looks. Day by day they show that their decision to meet again after 20 years has been one of the most successful, in constant declarations in which they praise each other and celebrate the destiny that made this union possible.

JLo and Ben Affleck on a visit to the recording set

Once the actor learned of López’s presence, he went to find her to take her by the arm and then invite her to go with him to the trailer where he prepares to continue with the recordings. Without a doubt, a very short, but intense episode, very much in the style of the interpreter of “Dance Again”, who usually gives everything in her relationships, although Affleck is not far behind.

JLo wore a cool black sleeveless jumpsuit, accompanied by high-top sneakers with black straps, ideal for the summer that has just entered the north of the planet a few days ago. His outfit matched the collected hairstyle that he wore, his light brown sunglasses and of course the gold accessories could not be missing. For his part, the actor from Captain America He was wearing a plain gray t-shirt.black denim pants and white and gray sneakers.

According to the same cited medium, The famous woman has made several express visits to her fiancé on that recording set. She is very much in love and willing to prove her love to Ben at all costs. She not long ago she declared her for the show good morning america that she was very excited to have met him again and with the idea that they would now get married. “I love my career, but nothing is more rewarding for me than being able to build my family with someone I love dearly and who is so dedicated to family and others,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez visits Ben Affleck on set

Ben Affleck will participate in this tape that talks about the attempt of the Nike firm for convincing the legendary Michael Jordan to use his brand. He will play Phil Knight, co-founder and former CEO of the company. On the other hand, Matt Damon, his shooting partner, will give life to the character of Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike executive who was the one who got the first advertising contract with the basketball player.