Jennifer Lopez, open shirt and dizzying heels: a hot show

Jennifer Lopez enchants on social media and shows sensuality and elegance. Fans storm the video of a beloved woman around the world.

His is a global success, which has never known setbacks. As a singer, or in the role of actress, but also as a model, JIt is one of the most loved women in the world.

From the beginning of his career he has shown himself to be a hurricane. A stage monster, on which, thanks to a splendid voice, sensuality and ballerina skills, she has conquered everyone with dream hits. From the stage to the successful films the step was very short and always studded with a large following.

The same goes for the world of fashion, who continually seeks her out to entrust her with major sponsorships. Jennifer Lopez is one of the most loved women in the world, and even the gossip world has told everything about her. Even those shots stolen next to a plane with Ben Affleck, which marked a long-awaited flashback by fans. Right next to a plane comes another video that goes around the web and drives fans crazy.

Jennifer Lopez: crazy video and delirious fans

Colorful dress, high heels and an enchanting smile. Jennifer Lopez does not miss a beat and ignites the community with a recording posted on Instagram in which charm, elegance and sensuality emerge strongly and are loaded with reactions.

JLo is in fact one of the most followed women in her social world. I’m 217 million his followers. An absolutely incredible figure for those who are passionate about numbers related to social networks, which in fact testifies how the popularity of the actress and singer is continuously increasing.

In addition to the video, there are also other images of one of the frequent trips in a career without stopping. Face that sticks to the screen, gaze that conquers, explosive forms that have made fans lose their heads in every corner of the world. This is JLo, a simply one-of-a-kind artist. The easiest way to figure this out is to watch one of her videos, like the last one. Try a little ‘to take a look, you will be amazed.