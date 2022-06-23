Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck star in a kissing session on the actor’s recording set

Jennifer Lopez surprised her fiancé Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie with Matt Damon.

In the images released by Daily Mail you can see the moment The 52-year-old singer arrives at the recording location, in Santa Monica, California, to greet the actor with a tender kiss, taking advantage of the fact that he had time out.

Seconds later they take each other by the arm, they walk together, while they return to the trailer where he prepares to continue working.

For this output, the “Diva del Bronx” wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit, as well as high-top sneakers with black ribbons. The look is complemented by her wildly tied hair, aviator-style sunglasses and gold-colored accessories.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck star in a kissing session on the set where the actor is filming

Photo: Instagram @thehollywoodpipeline

While, Ben Affleck wore a gray t-shirt, black jeans, and white and gray sneakers.

According to the famous medium, JLo in recent weeks, in her free time has been visiting her fiancé on the recording set of the new film that talks about the attempts by Nike to convince Michael Jordan to wear their brand.

Photo: Instagram @thehollywoodpipeline

In the film, Affleck plays Nike co-founder and former CEO Phil Knight, while Matt will play Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike executive who managed to sign Jordan’s first contract with the iconic shoe company.

As part of the premiere of his documentary, “Halftime”, Jennifer Lopez in an interview for “Good Morning America” talked about how excited she is about being able to marry Ben Affleck, after announcing their engagement this year.

“I love my career, but nothing is more rewarding for me than being able to build my family with someone I love dearly and that he is so dedicated to the family and to others”, he declared.

