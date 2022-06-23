Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp perform “Caroline, no” by the Beach Boys

Jeff Beck comments on why the album will be called “18”: “When Johny and I started playing together, something really ignited our creativity and youthful spirit. We joked about how we felt like eighteen again.” Photo: Courtesy: Warner Music

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have revealed another song from their forthcoming album “18”, an instrumental version of the Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No”, which is available digitally today, accompanied by a live music video.

Brian Wilson, a former member of the Beach Boys, has referred to the song entitled “Caroline, no”, the last of the album “Pet Sounds”, pointing out that it could be the best song he has written so far: “the entire album was a great support for me in difficult times. I remember it was a great cure after losing the Yardbirds, dealing with Jimi Hendrix while he screwed everything up, and losing my girlfriend. It seemed that everything had happened on the same day.”

By 2016, Beck found a kindred spirit in Depp when the two met. Together they hit it off quickly, thanks to their love of cars and guitars, as well as spending most of their time trying to make each other laugh.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp – Caroline, Not [Official Music Video]

At the same time, Beck was able to appreciate Depp’s songwriting skills and his great hatred of music. The already mentioned talent of Depp and the chemistry between the two convinced Beck that they should record an album together.

In 2019 they began to work songs together. Over the next three years, they recorded a mix of original Depp songs, along with a wide range of covers. which include everything from Celtic and Motown, to the Beach Boys AND Killing Joke.

In 2020, during the pandemic, they presented their collaboration with their timely version of John Lenon’s “Isolation”.

On July 15, the album “18″ will be available and will contain three songs. Beck was mentioned regarding the album title: “When Johny and I started playing together, something really ignited our creativity and youthful spirit. We joked about how we felt like eighteen again, so that became the title of the album.”

Beck’s faith in the new album, Depp has justified by displaying his range of emotions in performances of such songs as “Venus In Furs,” an Everly Brothers ballad, “Let It Be Me” and the soul classic ” What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye.

On instrumentals, Beck has shown why he is universally revered as a guitar god, with jaw-dropping performances of Davy Spillane’s “Midnight Walker,” and “Caroline, No” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder). )” by the Beach Boys.

On the eve of the release of the album “18″, Beck has launched a new tour of Europe, with Johny Depp as a special guest. The tour will end at the L’Olympia theater in Paris on July 25.