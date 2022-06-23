Jean Trintignant, icon of French cinema, dies at 91

The actor Jean-Louis Trintignantstar of the classic film “A man and a woman” with Anouk Aimée, died at the age of 91, his family informed the agency AFP.

In a statement, his wife Mariane Hoepfner Trintignant said the ‘And God Created Woman’ actor died “peacefully, of old age, this morning, at his home in the Gard region, surrounded by his loved ones.”

Trintignant won the Silver Bear for best actor at the Berlin Film Festival in 1968 for “L’Homme qui ment”, the award for best actor at Cannes in 1969 for “Z” and the César for best actor in 2013 for “Amour”.

Jean-Louis Trintignant was star of several auto movie moviesr, dubbed Jack Nicholson in French in “The Shining” and enjoyed international fame.

The success of “A man and a woman”, by Claude Lelouch, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1966 and the Oscar for best foreign film, gave him star status, but he preferred intimate cinema to big productions like Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now,” in which he was offered roles.

The life of Jean-Louis Trintignant, a theater and motorsports fan who revealed in 2017 that he had cancer, turned upside down with the death of his daughter, actress Marie Trintignant, murdered by her partner Bertrand Cantat in 2003.