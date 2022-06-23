It would be over between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker after two years of love

Kendall Jenner she would be single again.

A source close to the model told AND! News that the love affair with Devin Booker would be over:Kendall and Devin had a bad time and they broke up for a week and a half“.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner in Italy – getty images

Last May, the 26-year-old model had brought the 25-year-old NBA player in Italyto the marriage of older sister Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker. The insider went on to explain that during the trip to Portofino they had passed “good time together“but that things got complicated when they landed in the United States.

“Once they got back, they started to feel they weren’t aligned and they realized they have two very different lifestyles“the source said.

It would have been Kendall Jenner to put an end to it: “Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time away. However, they have kept in touch and are keen on each other“.

According to the insider, it is not to be excluded a flashback: “Both are hoping to make the relationship work but for now they have broken up“.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber – getty images

The new cople alert between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker it was snapped in the spring of 2020, accomplices several sightings together. They had made love Instagram official on February 14, 2021that is the day of Saint Valentine.

Over the past few months, we have often seen them in the company of BFF Justin and Hailey Bieber: have for example celebrated the last New Year together.

Go here to find out more about how the romance between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker went.

