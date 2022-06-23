It has taken Kim Kardashian six months to introduce Pete Davidson into her family





The influencer wanted to be really cautious

Kanye West threatened Pete Davidson with violence

kim kardashian consulted multiple expert psychologists and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian before introducing Peter Davidson to his four children according to PageSix. As expected, after the traumatic breakup that Kardashian and West have experienced, it is not surprising that she wants to go with “lead feet” when introducing a new person in her family.

The influencer and businesswoman has four children: 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. Thus, the children that she shares with Kanye West have been very recently introduced to her new partner, Pete Davidson.

“Luckily I have a sister who has been through all that and we talk about it,” explained Kim, since Kourtney has three children together with her former partner, Scott Disick. “I checked with some therapists and friends who have been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker.”

After how tortuous Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Kanye West has been, who even raided her house on her daughter’s birthday or spied on her behind the mansion’s hedges, it’s normal that the influencer You want to be sure you are doing the right thing.