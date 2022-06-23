Is the love between Devin Booker and the beautiful Kendall Jenner over?

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and the beautiful Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner, have decided to end their engagement. They had been dating seriously for two years now.

The rumor comes via Kelly Gilmore of E! News which revealed that the two former lovebirds had been going through a “tough time” and had broken up for nearly two weeks.

The Kardashian star and the Phoenix Suns guard broke up after two years together, a source close to Kendall reported to E! News. The source wrote on June 22: “Kendall and Devin recently had a bad time and were apart for about a week and a half.”.

It’s game over for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker after 2 years together. 💔 https://t.co/7RzwVBygol pic.twitter.com/SNS3mXTr4p – AND! News (@enews) June 22, 2022

Kendall Jenner has reportedly asked Suns All-Star Devin Booker for some space. However, the hint is that there is still a strong possibility that they will eventually get back together. The two are still in contact. This could be a simple pause for reflection after 2 years of intense love.

Maybe this will allow Book to pour all his energy into a season of revenge following the scorching and unexpected playoff elimination from the Dallas Mavericks? Suns fans can only hope so.

