In photos: Salma Hayek takes orders from Angelina Jolie on the set of Without Blood in Rome

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek were seen in full swing. The actresses are working together on Without Blood, film that finds the protagonist of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in the role of director and the Mexican as the protagonist. In the images that transcended Both women can be seen during the filming of the film in Rome, Italy. This film comes some time after they shared on screen Eternals, film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which they forged a close friendship.

While Jolie was seen in her role as director [este es el quinto proyecto que dirige]very concentrated and dressed in white, Hayek was portrayed in this new role that places her in the 1910s. The film is set in the middle of the First World War and is an adaptation of the international bestseller by the Italian novelist, Alessandro Baricco, Without blood, published in 2002. It is also part of this production Demian Bichir.

Angelina Jolie directs her new film project starring Salma Hayek. The Grosby Group – Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

According to the description in the book, Without blood [Without Blood] It is a story of massacre and revenge, in two times; in the first the names of Sergio Leone and Cold-blooded de Capote, while in the second, fifty years later, an encounter as dramatic as it is surprising arises.

The novel focuses on Manuel Roca and his two sons, who live in the countryside, on an old isolated farm. One day, an old Mercedes with four men inside comes up the dusty driveway that leads to the house. As if she had always waited for that moment, Roca calls her children without wasting a second. Something as terrible as it is indescribable is about to happen, something that will irremediably change the lives of all of them, especially the life of little Nina.

After 5 years away from directing, Jolie directs again The Grosby Group – Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

“A vibrant and suggestive story that delves into the depths of the human soul. The protagonists are figures lost in space and time, victims of an infinite war that, like all conflicts in the history of humanity, awakens the most hidden passions and instincts. The nightmare of violence, rancor and revenge will dominate the dramatic events that occurred to Manuel Roca and his children. The spiral of hatred that engulfs the characters only seems to dissolve thanks to the decision of Nina, a woman-girl who will know how to give meaning, and also a future, to the greatest pain, without the need to shed more blood”, says the summary of the best seller.

Concentrated, the friends and colleagues work on a scene from the film that is inspired by the Italian best seller Without Blood The Grosby Group – Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

According to Deadline, the project will address “universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing.”

Salma and Angelina got to know each other more deeply when they did Eternals, since then they have been close friends The Grosby Group – Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

When the cast that made up the film released by Marvel in 2021 was known, the rumor of misgivings and conflicts between its stars began to circulate very strongly. However, Salma and Angelina took care to discard these versions and made it clear that their professionalism and camaraderie was very present on a set in which they were by far the best known. While Hayek played Ajak, Jolie played Thena.

It was Brad Pitt’s ex who was in charge of dispelling the sayings and clarifying that far from there being a rivalry between them, after sharing a set, what emerged between them is a great friendship. “I love Salma forever. It is one of the greatest gifts that this film gave me, ”she said in full promotion of the film. And she added: “We have been in this business together for a long time and we had not really met, because I am not very social and we never spend time together. And now we are friends and we are very close. She is my sister, I love her, she is brilliant, kind and wonderful” .

These words did not remain in the air, Since then, the actresses have shown their great bond in different interviews, on social networks, even on the Mexican’s birthday. Now comes the news that they will work together again, this time not as partners but with Jolie in charge of directing the film.