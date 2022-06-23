“I Can’t Remember Five Pages of Dialogue”: The Retired Life of Michael J. Fox

A scene from Once upon a time… in Hollywood (2019) struck a chord. Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), an actor with a long career on television, forgets the lines of his role while recording the series Lancer. He gets frustrated because he has practiced until exhaustion but above all because he notices something greater and terrible: he is on the downward curve of his career, his stardom, that strange intersection of prestige and popularity, is slowly beginning to fade. .

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to feel that. Am I wrong to feel that? Am I right to feel that?’” Michael J. Fox commented on his experience watching Quentin Tarantino’s film. Relaxed, the actor Return to the future was expanded on the podcast Working It Out, from comedian Mike Birbiglia: “I don’t accept anything with a lot of lines, because I can’t do it. And for whatever reason, that’s just what it is. I can’t remember five pages of dialogue. I can not do it. It can’t be done. So I go to the beach.”

In that recent conversation, he also delved into his rough experiences on the set of The good fight Y designated survivor: While working on both series there were times when he just went blank, failing to reproduce what his characters were assigned in the text. But he detailed that, unlike Rick Dalton in Tarantino’s tape, he responded to those episodes with integrity. “What was really refreshing is that I didn’t panic. I didn’t get scared. I just said, ‘Well, that’s it. We must move forward'”.

At 61, Fox appears to be serenely embracing his retirement. A forced departure due to his deteriorating health condition, which has worsened in the last couple of years. In addition to living with Parkinson’s disease since the early 1990s, his situation worsened when in 2018 a fear was detected in his spinal cordremoved in a highly complex surgery, and some time later he suffered a fracture in his arm after falling in the kitchen.

The interpreter communicated to the world that he was leaving acting in 2020, through his fourth memoir, launched on the market in Spanish this year under the title There is no better time than the future. “There’s a time for everything, and my time of working twelve hours a day, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best left behind,” she stated, adding some suspense: “For now.”

This publication also added nuances to the stainless optimism that he had raised in his first three books and in his life as an activist. “I tell people everything is going to be fine, and it might suck!” she admitted in her memoir, referring to the personal crisis that caused him to fracture one of her limbs and become almost completely dependent. .

However, that luminous thread is the one that will be followed by a new documentary directed by the filmmaker Davis Guggenheim. Oscar-winning filmmaker for An uncomfortable truth (2006) has had “unprecedented” access to both the actor and his family circle, as detailed last April, when Apple ratified the acquisition of the project.

The work, still untitled and in the middle of filming, will explore Fox’s professional career, abruptly interrupted when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29. With equal dedication, the film promises to encompass his struggle and the work he has put into researching a cure.

What is striking is that, in addition to using archives and the traditional resources of non-fiction cinema, there will be dramatized sequences. “With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and dramaWatching the film will feel like… Well, like a Michael J. Fox movie”, announced the company, which will add the feature film to its catalog of documentaries on its streaming platform, Apple TV+, where there are already films about Beastie Boys and Billie Eilish.

Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, the winners of the Academy this year. Photo: AP Photo

Meanwhile, at the end of the year, the interpreter will join another group of renowned figures. Yesterday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS, for its acronym in English) made it official that it will award him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the recognition given from time to time to film personalities who throughout their lives have excelled in his contribution to humanitarian causes and that have previously been obtained by legends such as Frank Sinatra, Gregory Peck and Elizabeth Taylor and, more recently, Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie and Danny Glover.

“Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy in Parkinson’s disease research, coupled with his boundless optimism, exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future of millions,” the agency said. The ceremony – where filmmakers Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy and composer Diane Warren will also receive their honorary Oscars – is scheduled for Saturday, November 19. It will be a day to treasure in the life of the interpreter, one where the two most appreciated facets of him will be inextricably linked forever.