Hunter Schafer will be in the new film of The Hunger Games

Stop everything! Hunter Schafer of euphoriajust got a major role for his career and joins the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesfrom Lionsgate.

It feels like thousands of years have passed between the last time we went to the movies to see Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen but this time we have great news for fans of the trilogy: Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler join the cast that will give life to the new film from The Hunger Games, which will be a prequel to the story we already know.

In accordance with Variety, Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and confidant of Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who, as fans of The Hunger Gameswill one day mature into the autocratic ruler of the dystopian world of books and movies, a leader who has only a spoonful of psychopathy to go along with his suave demeanor.

Very little is known so far about this production but if you also want to see how this story will unfold you will have to keep up with the progress, until now the official date on which this new film from The Hunger Games will be released will be in theaters around the world on November 17, 2023. Yes, it is more than a year away but it will surely be worth the wait.

Hunter shared the news from his Instagram stories where he reposted the film’s official account with this little preview.

Following: Tiktok made me do it: Dickies pants are a must

Explore more at: Instyle.mx