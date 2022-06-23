Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”) Joins ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel



Earthquake in the world of fans of “The Hunger Games”. Actress Hunter Schafer, very famous for her role as Jules in the series “Euphoria”, will be part of the cast of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (The Hunger Games: Ballad of songbirds and snakes), the prequel that is being prepared on this already mythical saga.

In the film, Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus Snow’s cousin and right-hand man. (played by Tom Blyth), central character of this new installment. The film will chronicle the rise of this character as the autocratic leader of the state of Panem. The film is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023.

The film will once again be directed by the veteran filmmaker responsible for the first installments, Francis Lawrence, alongside his partners Nina Jacobson and Brad Simson. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth are the actors who gave life to the protagonists of The Hunger Games saga. They played Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Gale Hawthorne. Because “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” is set 64 years before the Lawrence saga, it seems unlikely that any of them will appear in the prequel.

Who is Hunter Schaffer?

At 23 years old, Hunter Schafer is a reference for many people in the LGTBiQ + community. At twelve years old, she took the step of telling that she did not feel comfortable with her male body and decided to carry out her gender transition. His family has always supported him and his experience helped to create the character of Jules in “Euphoria”. “It was the first complete script I had ever read and it was very exciting for me. The fact that the labels are left out of the story is one of my favorite aspects of the series. Let the characters breathe”, said the actress in an interview about this series.

In recent months, the actress has praised productions such as Pose and Veneno, advocating that “It is preferable that trans people play trans characters, because there are already too many cisgender actors in Hollywood”. “Trans people can bring levels of experience to portray trans people,” she explains.

In addition to acting, Schafer stands out on the catwalks. She has worked as a model for Dior, Miu Miu, Rick Owens, Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger, Maison Margiela, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Versus Versace, among others.