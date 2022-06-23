Hungarian pool alarm: Coach rescues swimmer who fainted during artistic routine

An unartistic scare…

There was a real scare moment during the final of artistic swimming in the free only mode of the World Swimming Championships Budapest 2022.

The American Mermaid Anita Alvarez, trained by the Spanish Andrea Fuentes, faded while he was doing his routine and had to be rescued by the trainer, who jumped into the water to get her out.

The US team reported that It’s not the first time it’s happened. It happened to him last year in the qualifying tests. It is out of danger and will be evaluated in the coming days to establish the causes of what was his second fainting spell in less than a year.

Alvarez finished seventh behind the Spanish Iris Tiowho at the age of 19 registered a score of 89.7000 in a test in which the gold went to the Japanese Yukiko Inui (95.3667), the silver went to the Ukrainian Martha Fiedina (93.8000) and the bronze for the Greek Evangelia Plataniotti (91.7667).

Once calmed down in the Hungarian pool, Andrea Fuentes stated:

It was a good substitute, I had to jump because the lifeguards didn’t do it. I got scared because I saw that he wasn’t breathing, but he is already very well, full.

And added the Spanish coach:

Anita is much better, she’s already full. She has been a good substitute, really. I have jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, jumped. I was a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest. Tomorrow he will rest all day and he will be very well for the team final.