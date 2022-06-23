Image : BigTunaOnline ( Shutterstock )

Talking about privacy features, WhatsApp has the basics covered: end to end encryption, two factor authentication and the option of prevent others they add you to groups. But something she always lacked a whatsapp was more control over certain privacy features: you could show t or profile picture or the time of last connection to the whole world O well hide it from all, no middle ground. Applications like Telegram and Signal generally they have had privacy controls plus customizable.

Slow but sure WhatsApp now allows users to customize these privacy features. whenever you are wearing the latest version of WhatsApp, you can to create exceptions to those general rules, choosing individual contacts who will not be able to see the time of your last connection or your profile picture, as long as you have them in the contact list.

In the section “Setting” : Go a Bill > Privacy and choose the option “Last time” either “Profile picture” . then choose the option “My contacts, except…” Y Choose the contacts you want hide you u last connection or profile picture. touch “Okay” to save the changes.

Screenshot : Khamosh Pathak

WhatsApp uses a blacklist method for its privacy controls. If you want hide you u last time a a new contact, you will have to re-enter and add it to the exception list. It is also important to note that unknown numbers that are not saved in t u contact list do not have access to your last time nor at or profile picture.

If you annoys that random people add to WhatsApp groups we suggest you take take a look at the section “ groups” within the setting of “Privacy” . Choose the option “No one” to prevent you add them directly to groups (you will receive an invitation message instead). You can too use the function “My contacts, except” so that only certain contacts automatically added to groups .