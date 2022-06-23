How much did Johnny Depp earn for playing Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga? – The financial

Johnny Depp He has been one of the most versatile actors in recent years, and some of his roles have become a reference in pop culture today; one of them is the Captain Jack Sparrow of the movie saga Pirates of the Caribbeanwhom he played for 14 years.

Disney movie series has raised more than 4.5 billion dollars worldwideof which the actor earned about 300 million between salaries and royalties for movie tickets.

Jack Sparrow is one of the most endearing characters in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga. (Disney)

How much did Johnny Depp earn for playing Jack Sparrow?

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, the success of the saga was directly proportional to the salary he received in each of the installments of the tape. The last two figures of the following list were cited by MDZ-Online.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003): 10 million dollars.

(2003): 10 million dollars. Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest (2006): $20 million + $40 million in royalties from the film’s earnings. In total he earned 60 million dollars.

(2006): $20 million + $40 million in royalties from the film’s earnings. In total he earned 60 million dollars. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007): $40 million + $15 million in royalties from the film’s earnings. In total he earned 55 million dollars.

(2007): $40 million + $15 million in royalties from the film’s earnings. In total he earned 55 million dollars. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011): 55 million dollars.

(2011): 55 million dollars. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017): 90 million dollars.

In case you have worked on the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich is currently in production, would have won $22.5 million.

However, he lost the role due to the accusations and accusations made by Amber Heard through an opinion article written in 2018 for the newspaper. Washington Postwhere she assumes herself as a survivor of domestic violence.