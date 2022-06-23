Goals and summary of Pumas 0-3 Monterrey in Friendly 2022 | 06/22/2022

The match is over, Rayados categorically defeats Pumas.

América is still looking to increase the advantage on the scoreboard, but León’s defense is well stopped.

Goal, goal… CANCELLED! Dinenno discounted for the university students after a good woven play, but the whistle signals offside

Goalie! Rayados whiplash, but Alcalá launches in a good way and avoids the fourth.

Good defensive cross from Diogo, preventing Montes from shooting on goal.

Goal, goal, goal for Rayados! Rodrigo Aguirre scores the third in favor of the royals.

Dangerous play by Huerta, but the defense ends up cutting the pass.

Cougar changes. Diogo de Oliveira and Gil Alcalá enter for Favio Álvarez and Julio González.

Line changes. Medina, Funes Mori and González leave for Montes, Aguirre and Gallardo.

Goal, goal, goal for Rayados! Luis Romo finishes off inside the area and increases the advantage for Rayados.

Del Prete’s medium shot, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper’s hands

Pizarro’s shot, but the ball goes over the goal.

Actions for the plugin are resumed.

Change of Monterey. Héctor Moreno leaves and Sebastián Vegas takes his place.

Change of Cougars. Ricardo Galindo leaves for Araujo.

The first part is over, Monterrey beats Pumas by the minimum.

Good deflection by Aldrete, preventing Rayados from shooting at the goal.

Pumas fails to generate danger, Monterrey attacks with everything.

Goal, goal, goal for Rayados! Alfonso González shoots with first intention and opens the scoring.

The game has not yet reached its best level, the ball wanders, but neither takes the initiative.

Long pass looking for Huerta, but the ball ends up being rejected by the defense.

Moreno’s dangerous shot, but the ball ends up going over the goal.

Round trip meeting, both seek to generate danger, but the plays do not end.

The actions between Pumas and Rayados begin.

J. Gonzalez; R. Galindo, N. Freire, J. Rivas, A. Aldrete, L. López, S. Trigos, F. Álvarez, C. Huerta, J. Dinenno, G. Del Prete.

E. Andrada; H. Moreno, S. Medina, E. Aguirre, E. Gutiérrez, L. Romo, C. Ortiz, A. González, R. Pizarro, M. Meza, R. Funes Mori.

Both teams are already on the field of play, ready to warm up prior to the start of this important match.

Both squads are already inside the building, they will seek to close their preparation with a victory.

The dressing room of both squads is now ready to receive the players of both teams, who will seek to give a pleasant encounter.

The duo Del Prete, Dinenno will start the attack of the feathered team, what a duel that is expected.

Pumas will be able to count on Gustavo del Prete in the meeting, the striker managed to fix his papers and was able to join the preseason.

Monterrey, with Vucetich at the helm, will seek to add a new victory in this preseason towards Apertura 2022.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno will continue for a long time with the auriazul squad, the striker renewed with Pumas until 2024.

The Pumas vs Monterrey match will be played at HEB Park Stadium located in Edinburg, Texas. The property has capacity for 9,735 people.