Goals and summary of Pumas 0-3 Monterrey in Friendly 2022 | 06/22/2022

Goals and summary

90′

The match is over, Rayados categorically defeats Pumas.

16′

87′

Goal, goal… CANCELLED! Dinenno discounted for the university students after a good woven play, but the whistle signals offside

84′

Goalie! Rayados whiplash, but Alcalá launches in a good way and avoids the fourth.

82′

Good defensive cross from Diogo, preventing Montes from shooting on goal.

75′

Goal, goal, goal for Rayados! Rodrigo Aguirre scores the third in favor of the royals.

67′

Dangerous play by Huerta, but the defense ends up cutting the pass.

60′

Cougar changes. Diogo de Oliveira and Gil Alcalá enter for Favio Álvarez and Julio González.
Line changes. Medina, Funes Mori and González leave for Montes, Aguirre and Gallardo.

56′

Goal, goal, goal for Rayados! Luis Romo finishes off inside the area and increases the advantage for Rayados.

53′

Del Prete’s medium shot, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper’s hands

51′

Pizarro’s shot, but the ball goes over the goal.

46′

Actions for the plugin are resumed.

Four. Five’

Change of Monterey. Héctor Moreno leaves and Sebastián Vegas takes his place.
Change of Cougars. Ricardo Galindo leaves for Araujo.

45+1′

The first part is over, Monterrey beats Pumas by the minimum.

43′

Good deflection by Aldrete, preventing Rayados from shooting at the goal.

37′

Pumas fails to generate danger, Monterrey attacks with everything.

31′

Goal, goal, goal for Rayados! Alfonso González shoots with first intention and opens the scoring.

27′

The game has not yet reached its best level, the ball wanders, but neither takes the initiative.

19′

Long pass looking for Huerta, but the ball ends up being rejected by the defense.

12′

Moreno’s dangerous shot, but the ball ends up going over the goal.

8′

Round trip meeting, both seek to generate danger, but the plays do not end.

0′

The actions between Pumas and Rayados begin.

XI Cougars

J. Gonzalez; R. Galindo, N. Freire, J. Rivas, A. Aldrete, L. López, S. Trigos, F. Álvarez, C. Huerta, J. Dinenno, G. Del Prete.

XI Monterey

E. Andrada; H. Moreno, S. Medina, E. Aguirre, E. Gutiérrez, L. Romo, C. Ortiz, A. González, R. Pizarro, M. Meza, R. Funes Mori.

To the court

Both teams are already on the field of play, ready to warm up prior to the start of this important match.

They make themselves present

Both squads are already inside the building, they will seek to close their preparation with a victory.

All ready

The dressing room of both squads is now ready to receive the players of both teams, who will seek to give a pleasant encounter.

they arrived

Boot!

The duo Del Prete, Dinenno will start the attack of the feathered team, what a duel that is expected.

It arrived!

Pumas will be able to count on Gustavo del Prete in the meeting, the striker managed to fix his papers and was able to join the preseason.

for another win

Monterrey, with Vucetich at the helm, will seek to add a new victory in this preseason towards Apertura 2022.

Renovated!

Juan Ignacio Dinenno will continue for a long time with the auriazul squad, the striker renewed with Pumas until 2024.

We’re back!

We are back for minute by minute of the friendly match between Pumas and Rayados. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.

Do not take off from here to follow the Pumas vs Monterrey live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Pumas vs. Monterrey live, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the HEB Park Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

Where and how to watch Pumas vs Monterrey online and live

At what time is the match Pumas vs Monterrey duel corresponding to the friendly duel towards Apertura 2022?

Cougar Statements

How do Pumas arrive?

How do you get to Monterey?

The match will be played at HEB Park Stadium

The Pumas vs Monterrey match will be played at HEB Park Stadium located in Edinburg, Texas. The property has capacity for 9,735 people.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs. Monterrey match, corresponding to the Friendly duel towards Apertura 2022. The match will take place at the HEB Park Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.

