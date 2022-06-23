Gigi Hadid shopped in New York, Rita Ora strolled in Madrid: celebrities in one click

Shopping day. Gigi Hadid toured the most exclusive stores in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore creamy pants, a white top and a jean jacket. She wore her hair tied up and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Nicky Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, bought skateboards as a gift for their daughters in anticipation of the arrival of their baby, since she is pregnant about to give birth

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were photographed on the film set in Los Angeles. The actors shared a fun moment full of laughter and complicity

Rita Ora enjoyed a walk along the Gran Vía in Madrid, Spain. For this, she wore a turquoise satin dress with transparent fabric on top. She completed her outfit with black shoes and a faux leather bag from an exclusive brand.

Funny vacations. Jared Leto chose the south of France to enjoy a few days off with a group of friends. There, moreover, he took advantage of the opportunity to do extreme sports: he was photographed while climbing a rock

Lucy Hale hit the streets of Studio City for a workout, donning a jogging outfit and taking the opportunity to take her pets for a walk. She wore leggings and a white top, in addition, she was listening to music on her headphones

Jessica Alves enjoys her vacation days in Thailand. From there, she posed for a photographic production in which she showed off her one-piece swimsuit in animal print.

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed leaving a spa center in Los Angeles. She wore a printed dress and a jacket. She then took the opportunity to go shopping.

Orlando Bloom toured a market in Port Douglas, Australia, after training in a private gym. He wore a sporty look with black shorts and a gray shirt.

Katie Holmes wanted to go unnoticed while taking a walk through the streets of New York: the actress wore gray pants, a black printed shirt, a mask and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Ten years have passed since the death of Juanito Belmonte, the first representative of artists from Argentina

What will Magalí Gil do, after the DNA results with Diego Maradona are known

Duki and his deep reflection on his relationship with Emilia Mernes: “Don’t think more, it really affects us”

Melody Luz’s cry at El Hotel de los Famosos and Alex Caniggia’s plea not to resign