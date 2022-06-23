From the new nomadic objects of Louis Vuitton to the well-being of Asics

Since its inception in 2012, Louis Vuitton’s Nomadic Objects collection has expanded to embrace the creations of a growing roster of international designers. This is the case of Patricia Urquiola, India Mahdavi, Fernando and Humberto Campana, Atelier Oï, Raw Edges, Atelier Biagetti, Zanellato/ Bortotto, Andrew Kudless, Tokujin Yoshioka, Frank Chou, Nendo, Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Barber & Osgerby and the Marcel Wanders Studio, which always presents objects inspired by the art of travel that the house has boasted for more than 160 years.



The Bomboca sofa by the Campana brothers, featuring eleven removable fabric-covered cushions arranged to fit into its hard, leather-covered shell

Each nomadic object is an expression of the unique combination of the creativity of its designer and the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, which in this special collection of ingenious and functional furniture and objects already has more than sixty pieces.

Among others, the nomadic family is joined by a new four-seater version of the Bomboca sofa by the Campana brothers, which has eleven removable fabric-covered cushions arranged to fit into its rigid leather-covered shell.

Wellness

Asics celebrates Swiatek’s successes with a campaign promoting sport and mental health

In addition to the novelties in the sector and the unquestionable successes of its best ambassador, Iga Świątek, who at Roland Garros attributed her unstoppable success to the attention she pays to her emotional balance, Asics has decided to continue growing by leading her own campaign to promote the mental health.

Recent research carried out by the sports firm shows that just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of exercise can be enough to lift your spirits. For that reason, this month Asics is committed to getting more people mobilized for positive mental health. They do it with the challenge 15:09 Uplift Challenge.

Everyone who shares a picture or video of themselves moving to lift their spirits will help raise money for the mental health charity Mind.



The number one in the tennis world recognizes the mental support that the Asics brand gives her, which in turn is the acronym for Alma sana in corpore Sano

Every piece of content posted on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #Asics1509 during the month of June will raise funds for this international mental health charity.

It is one more step for the firm to ratify its DNA. In fact, Asics is the acronym for anima sana in corpore Sano. It is a Japanese sports material and clothing company founded in 1949 in Kobe (Japan) by Kihachiro Onitsuka, who first received the name Onitsuka Tiger and whose first launch was a basketball shoe.

Yoga and relaxation programs, in addition to the best gastronomy and the recently opened special rooms for dogs, have made the Small Luxury Torre del Marqués hotel one of the most sustainable and closest retreats. Opened a little over a year ago, it is the undiscovered jewel, located in a 17th-century farmhouse that has been rehabilitated respecting the natural and cultural environment in which it sits. A total of 18 rooms, three of them suites, restaurant, spa, vineyard area and organic orchard that make it one of only 26 hotels in the world to receive the Considerate Collectionel certification.



It is one of the 26 hotels worldwide that hold the Considerate Collectionel certification

Because, in addition, it is installed in one of the most beautiful enclaves of Bajo Aragón, in Monroyo, in the heart of Matarraña, also known as Spanish Tuscany. The area has trails to explore on foot, on horseback or by bicycle and also with the largest zip line in Europe. Two kilometers long, from the start to the finish and 1,000 m above sea level.

Galleries

Bombon Projects, Galeria Joan Prats and NoguerasBlanchard present the second edition of Fonteta

The international contemporary art galleries Bombon Projects, Galeria Joan Prats and NoguerasBlanchard present the second edition of Fonteta and the series Revelations on a Shapeless Sphere. They do so with works by Mercedes Azpilicueta, Broomberg & Chanarin, Anna Dot, Lola Lasurt, Pere Llobera, Antoni Muntadas, Perejaume and Luis Gordillo (in the image, Amor entre planta), among many other artists.