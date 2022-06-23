Freeman, Smith lead Dodgers win
CINCINNATI — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak against Cincinnati this season to six with an 8-4 victory on Wednesday.
Freeman, who tied his season high with five RBIs in Game 1 on Tuesday, has seven RBIs in the series.
Albert Almora Jr. hit his fifth home run of the season for Cincinnati, which has lost eight straight in two seasons against the Dodgers at Great American Ball Park.
The Dodgers’ winning percentage of .619 at Great American Ball Park (39-24) is second best of any NL team behind the Mets at 36-21 (.632).
Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who went no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last start, allowed three earned runs on five hits over five innings.
Reds starter Luis Castillo is 3-0 with a 1.90 ERA in four starts against the Dodgers and has allowed four earned runs in five innings with two hit batters.
Alex Vesia (1-0) took the victory. Ross Detwiler (0-2) was the loser.
For the Reds, Colombian Donovan Solano 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI.