Fortnite: how to get the Spider-Man Zero skin

For quite some time now, Marvel He has been one of the most faithful collaborators of Fortnite, at least as far as skins are concerned. And it is that many characters from the UCM have made an appearance, on different occasions, in the battle royale of Epic Games.

Now it’s his turn again spider-man. Spider-Man has already appeared on more than one occasion in Fortnite, but now he does so with a new skin called Spider-Man Zero that, without a doubt, all his fans will want to have.

But how can you get it? To get hold of it, there is only one requirement: buy the first number of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict. The comic, both in physical and digital format, includes a code that will help you redeem the skin completely free of charge.

Swinging into the Shop soon, check out the new Spider-Man Zero Outfit 🕸️Get it in-game starting tomorrow ahead of its Shop debut when you purchase a first-print edition comic issue of Fortnite x @Marvel: Zero War. More info: https://t.co/sgakkcPdov pic.twitter.com/PrDdN7Jecx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2022

The comic has gone on sale this very 8 of June, so it is already available. But if you don’t want to buy it, don’t worry, because the skin will also appear, in a few weeks, on the fortnite shopas usual.

Taking this information into account, it is easy to assume that the next skins that could arrive in the game during the following months are those of Hombre de Hierro Y Wolverinesprotagonists of future installments of the comic.