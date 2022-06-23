Fortnite could look a lot like Portal in the new Season 3 thanks to this future item

Every time I think I’m done covering everything that’s come out of the new Season 3 of Fortnite, a dataminer from the battle royale community arrives and destroys my desire to end all this once and for all. I have mixed feelings about this season: on the one hand, it’s good that it’s saturated with talking about its content because that implies that there are many new ones. But, on the other hand, I want to shelve the subject and be able to start enjoying them too.

Be that as it may, beyond the new weapons that have been leaked already and that they will arrive Fortnite Throughout Season 3, the leaker known as HYPEX has leaked the future existence of another object to which I wanted to dedicate an entire article, because it has enough complexity by itself to give a lot to talk about when it comes out:

The object in question would allow us to create a kind of portals similar to those we already saw in Season 5 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite

However, thanks to this object we could interact with them in some way

Most likely we can create a portal to teleport to another point on the map

According to the leaker, the object that generates them will appear in the new area of ​​the map known as Cascadas de la Realidad

C2S5 portals will return but you will be able to create them with a “Create a Rift” feature in Reality Seeds. The portal has a sky beam and teleports you to another point in the map and destroys stuff in its way.. (could change tho) Maybe a portal like Apex Legends’ Wraith? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R40lIyqe20 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2022

If Season 3 of Fortnite it’s crazy in itself with all the news that has landed in the battle royale, I don’t want to imagine what the game will be like with these portals… well it’s not that I don’t want to imagine it, it’s that I want them to arrive now so I can test them myself. Does it happen to you too?