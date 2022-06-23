First images of Barbie and Ken and the kiss of Monaco

06.23.2022 8:00 p.m.

Kim Kardashian speaks for the first time on television about the dress of Marylin Monroe

kim kardashian stood on the red carpet of the MET Gala in New York on May 3 with the dress she wore Marilyn Monroe to interpret the happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1967. For the occasion, the TV star had dyed her hair platinum blonde and boasted that she had had to lose seven kilos in order to wear the design.

Three weeks later, the museum, and Scott Fortner, collector of properties of the actress revealed the deplorable state in which the television star would have returned the garment. Although in the last hours Kardashian has broken her silence. Kim has sat on the set of Today to defend. the billionaire socialite He denies having caused the mess, has assured that his assistants treated the dress with gloves and has revealed that only took the model 4 minutes, the time it took to walk up the red carpet stairs.

Kim Kardashian, on television / LASEXTA

Prince William and Kate Middleton already have their portrait in the Cambridge museum

The dukes of cambridge They already have their first official portrait. Prince William and Kate Middleton have traveled this Thursday until the Fitzwilliams Museum, at Cambridge University, to unveil the first official painting of them together.

The work, of considerable dimensions, has been carried out by the British painter Jamie Coreth. In statements to the media, the artist has confessed that what he intended to show in this painting was to show “a balance between their public and private lives.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the portrait / INSTAGRAM

Dies ‘the influencer’ and model Niece Waidhofer

The model Niece Waidhofer, 31 years old, has died due to mental health problems that he had been dragging for months. According to the American portal TMZ, The family of the influencer has confirmed that the young he has taken his life in the early hours of this Thursday.

Waidhofer stood out in her role on social networks for trying to help her followers who suffered from the same problems as her. Her body has been found by the police. at his home in Houston after receiving a call from a relative who was very worried about her.

The model Niece Waidhofer / INSTAGRAM

Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor are already together to start the summer holidays

Officially, the infant sofia he is already on vacation. A moment of the most awaited by the youngest daughter of kings Felipe and Letizia, since finally will be reunited with his sisterPrincess Eleanor.

While the little girl has finished her classes today third year of ESO at the Santa María de los Rosales schoolthe heiress to the throne finished this course in the UWC Atlantic College of Wales last June 17. In this way, the sisters will be able to make up for lost time during this year in which they have been separated.

The infantas Leonor and Sofía wish the Spanish a Merry Christmas.

The romantic kiss of Charlene and Alberto de Monaco that settles any rumor of crisis

There is no room for doubt: Charlene and Alberto de Monaco have starred in a movie kiss that drives away any kind of rumor about a possible crisis in the marriage. The couple has traveled with their children to Norway to attend an exhibition held in Oslo in which they have had Haakon from Norway as host.

Under the watchful eye of those present, the couple has been seen most affectionate, hugging, giving each other complicit glances and even kissing. In addition, a few days ago the princess said that “Alberto has been very supportive, we talked about these rumors and he has done everything possible to protect our children and me.”

Charlene and Albert of Monaco in Norway / EP

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up after two years together

Love is over. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker They have decided to put an end to their two-year relationship. This has been confirmed by a source to the portal AND! News: “Kendall and Devin have been going through a rough patch recently and they’ve been apart for about a week and a half“.

As the medium points out, apparently, the couple I wouldn’t be “in tune” by not leading similar lifestyles, since the busy schedule of the influencer they would not square with that of the NBA player. Although none of them has spoken about it, the information would make it very clear that they would already be on separate ways.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker / INSTAGRAM

Amber Heard, with plans to write a book against Johnny Depp

the story between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It’s not over yet. In fact, she will be the actress in charge of write a book about their relationship and how it has all ended so dramatically. As revealed by a source The Mirrorthe interpreter of Aquaman intends to write a book that is developergiven that “he no longer has anything to lose”.

He does not do it with any other objective than to earn money for solve financial problems whom she faces after being convicted of paying her ex-husband almost 15 million dollars for defamation. In the same way, he intends to clean up his image after the media pressure he has received after the trial.

The actress Amber Heard / EFE

Billie Eilish used a double to enjoy Coachella

billie eilish I wanted to enjoy Coachella concerts like a normal person. But since she is a very successful artist with millions of followers, she decided hire a double to be able to do it without being disturbed. That is why she asked one of her dancers to dress like her and be seen in the venue for great artists while she enjoyed the festival.

This is how she told it herself in an interview with AppleMusic: “It’s something I’ve done occasionally in different places and it’s pretty cool when it works. Everyone present thought it was me. No one knew it wasn’t meliterally no one.”

The singer Billie EilishEFE

Rapper Lil Tjay undergoes emergency surgery after being shot

the rapper Lil Tjay had to undergo emergency surgery because He was shot just after midnight in Edgewater, New Jersey, TMZ reports.

Apparently, three people have been arrested for these facts, among which is Mohammed Konatewho according to the investigations tried to commit an armed robbery against Lil Tjay and two other men who were with the rapper.

Rapper Lil Tjay / INSTAGRAM

The first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the ‘Barbie’ movie are filtered

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are in charge of interpreting Barbie and Ken in the real-action film of Barbie. In fact, this Thursday the first images of this pair of actors getting into the skin of their characters have already been leaked.

For the occasion, both make even a stylistic match. And it is that judging by the image everything seems to indicate that they are recreating a cowboy scene. To do this, the gorgeous 31-year-old Australian actress wears a long, lush blonde wig, a bubblegum pink outfit and a white hat. For her part, the handsome 41-year-old actor has dyed his hair peroxide blonde and wears a black denim jacket with white details and fringes.