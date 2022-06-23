Filtered photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as cowboys for the Barbie movie

Mexico City.- The movie of ‘Barbie’ continues to give something to talk about thanks to some leaked photos, where we can see Margot Robbie with the doll’s classic pink cowgirl outfit, accompanied by Ryan Gosling.

The actor is also in his role as Ken, also dressed as a cowboy; As far as we can see, the images were taken during one of the outdoor shoots for ‘Barbie’.

Obviously we lack context of the scene; but it seems that there will be some kind of rodeo during the ‘Barbie’ movie, which would explain the outfit of margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling.

NEW LOOK OF BARBIE 👱‍♀️ From the film set, we have new images of #MargotRobbie characterized by the popular doll of #Mattel. The live action of #Barbie is directed by #GretaGerwig and arrives in theaters in July 2023 🎬 pic.twitter.com/HuXIDw6t2n – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) June 21, 2022

Fans of ‘Barbie’ applauded Margot Robbie’s outfit, as the actress is perfect for the role, in the opinion of many people.

For his part, Ryan Gosling still raises doubts as Ken, since he fails to convey the essence of Barbie’s boyfriend, at least in the images we have seen.

‘Barbie’ is being directed by Greta Gerwig and will hit theaters around the world on July 21, 2023.

BARBIE & KEN! 😍 We have a new image of #MargotRobbie Y #RyanGosling characterized as the dolls of #Mattelfor the director’s live action #GretaGerwig pic.twitter.com/A9ITGYJzl8 – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) June 22, 2022

Something curious about ‘Barbie’ is that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will not be the only leading couple; actually there will be 3 Barbie and 3 Ken.

Greta Gerwig herself confirmed this; the other two Barbies will be Issa Rae Y Hari Nef; while the other Kens will play them Simu Liu Y Ncuti Gatwa.

However, so far only the appearance of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken has been revealed; the appearance of his other versions is unknown.

The reason for having so many Barbie and Ken is due to the development of the film itself, since Greta Gerwig has mentioned that the film will play with the metafiction of the universe of the doll of Mattel.

It is possible that the principle that there are many Barbies and Kens of different ethnicity and gender is taken, and translated into the film in a timely manner.

It only remains to wait for Warner Bros. and the people responsible for ‘Barbie’ give us a first look at the other versions of the main characters.

Information of sdpnews