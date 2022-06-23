Filtered new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

MADRID, June 23. (CultureLeisure) –

The shooting of the film in real image Barbie keep going. The film directed by Greta Gerwig shares new photos in which you can see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling turned into two ideals Barbie and Ken like two cowboys with a lot of style and prepared to ride a horse and go to the old West. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters for July 2023.

These are filtered images that have been seen thanks to a fan account dedicated to the actress of ‘Yo, Tonya’. In the snapshots, Robbie can be seen dressed in a carefully pink cowgirl outfit, along with Gosling’s Ken, who is dressed in black, although it can be seen that she wears a light pink bandana tied around her neck. Both look platinum blonde and wear a white cowboy hat.

In another image, the actress of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ can be seen together with the director and co-writer of the film, Greta Gerwigwho is in tune with the film, wearing pastel pink overalls and matching headphones of the same color.

margot robbie and ryan gosling on the set of ‘barbie’ pic.twitter.com/hMkH6tlWHa

— best of margot (@badpostmargots) June 22, 2022

margot robbie on the set of ‘barbie’ pic.twitter.com/ne7S1CCTWh — best of margot (@badpostmargots) June 22, 2022

Little is known about the plot of the emblematic doll’s first adventure in a production with flesh and blood actors. What is known for sure is that there will be different versions of both Barbie and Ken, including those played by Hari Nef and Issa Rae like the iconic Mattel toy and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as her male counterparts.